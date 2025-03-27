Tobias Myers Injury: Moves to IL

The Brewers placed Myers (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Per MLB.com, Myers has resumed a throwing program and completed a bullpen session earlier this week since sustaining a left oblique strain in his final Cactus League start March 15. Before he's activated from the IL, Myers will likely need to complete a few more side sessions, face hitters in live batting practice and then embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Brewers are hopeful that the right-hander will be ready to make his season debut around mid-April.