Tobias Myers Injury: Penciled in for April 8 rehab start

Myers (oblique) is tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on April 8, MLB.com reports.

He will need to get through a session against hitters Thursday first, but if he does, Myers is slated to make rehab starts with Nashville on April 8, April 13 and April 18. That would set him up for a season debut as soon as April 23 in San Francisco, if all goes well. Myers is coming back from a left oblique strain.