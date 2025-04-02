Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tobias Myers headshot

Tobias Myers Injury: Penciled in for April 8 rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Myers (oblique) is tentatively scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on April 8, MLB.com reports.

He will need to get through a session against hitters Thursday first, but if he does, Myers is slated to make rehab starts with Nashville on April 8, April 13 and April 18. That would set him up for a season debut as soon as April 23 in San Francisco, if all goes well. Myers is coming back from a left oblique strain.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now