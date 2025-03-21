Fantasy Baseball
Tobias Myers Injury: Playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Myers (oblique) began playing catch Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Myers was diagnosed with a left oblique strain Monday after making an early exit from his Cactus League start Saturday, though manager Pat Murphy said the results of Myers' MRI were better than the team expected. The 26-year-old is now already back to throwing and didn't feel any discomfort while playing catch, which bodes well for his chances of joining the Brewers' rotation before the end of April.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
