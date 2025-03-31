Tobias Myers Injury: Throws simulated game

Myers (oblique) threw a 32-pitch simulated game Sunday and is slated to face hitters Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

If he gets through Thursday's session without any hiccups, Myers will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander has been out since mid-March with a left oblique strain, but if he could be ready to make his 2025 debut with the Brewers around mid-April.