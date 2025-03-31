Fantasy Baseball
Tobias Myers headshot

Tobias Myers Injury: Throws simulated game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:44am

Myers (oblique) threw a 32-pitch simulated game Sunday and is slated to face hitters Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

If he gets through Thursday's session without any hiccups, Myers will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander has been out since mid-March with a left oblique strain, but if he could be ready to make his 2025 debut with the Brewers around mid-April.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
