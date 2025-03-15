Tobias Myers Injury: Undergoing imaging Sunday

Myers told reporters after Saturday's spring game against the Angels that he will undergo imaging Sunday to determine the severity of his left oblique injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Myers was removed from Saturday's game after feeling discomfort in his left oblique. He appeared optimistic that he avoided serious injury, though manager Pat Murphy relayed that he expects the 26-year-old right hander to miss some time, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Imaging will determine the severity of the injury and provide Myers a better idea of his recovery timeline, but he seems to be in jeopardy of starting the regular season on the injured list.