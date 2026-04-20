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Tobias Myers News: Clean outing as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Myers gave up one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings during Sunday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out two.

Making his first start of the season as an opener in front of David Peterson, Myers tossed 16 of 28 pitches for strikes in an effective performance. The right-hander has given the Mets quality innings in 2026 after being acquired from the Brewers as a secondary piece of the Freddy Peralta trade, posting a 3.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 15 frames. Myers' fantasy value is very limited in his current role, however.

Tobias Myers
New York Mets
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