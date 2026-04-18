Tobias Myers News: Drawing start Sunday

Myers will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

David Peterson was originally set to start, but he's struggled mightily across his last three starts. Meanwhile, Myers has made six appearances this season, but Sunday will mark his first start. While Myers has worked as a starter for long stretches of his big-league career, he hasn't worked more than three innings this season, so it's unclear how deep he may be able to pitch in Sunday's game.