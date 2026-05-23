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Tobias Myers News: Limited workload as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Myers gave up a run on a hit and a walk in 1.1 innings Friday against the Marlins. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander tossed 20 pitches (13 strikes) as the opener before exiting the mound. Myers could be headed for another turn in the rotation as an opener next Wednesday against the Reds -- rookie Jonah Tong fired three hitless, scoreless innings in relief Friday and appears ticketed for another turn as a bulk reliever or tandem option. Myers would be a likely candidate to begin that game for the Mets. On the season, the former Brewer has posted a 3.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 30.1 innings.

Tobias Myers
New York Mets
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