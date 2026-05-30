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Tobias Myers News: Optioned to Syracuse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Mets optioned Myers to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Myers has struggled on the mound since the start of May, posting a 6.43 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 10:4 K:BB over 14 innings this month. He'll head back to Triple-A to right the ship, and the Mets will replace him by selecting Cionel Perez's contract from Syracuse.

Tobias Myers
New York Mets
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