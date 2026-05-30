Tobias Myers News: Optioned to Syracuse
The Mets optioned Myers to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.
Myers has struggled on the mound since the start of May, posting a 6.43 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 10:4 K:BB over 14 innings this month. He'll head back to Triple-A to right the ship, and the Mets will replace him by selecting Cionel Perez's contract from Syracuse.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Myers See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?18 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tobias Myers See More