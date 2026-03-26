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Tobias Myers News: Set for long relief role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Myers has secured a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The former Brewer will handle long-relief duties alongside Sean Manaea to begin the season. Myers was effective as a swingman for Milwaukee in 2025, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB in 50.2 innings over 22 appearances (six starts).

Tobias Myers
New York Mets
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