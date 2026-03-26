Tobias Myers News: Set for long relief role

Myers has secured a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The former Brewer will handle long-relief duties alongside Sean Manaea to begin the season. Myers was effective as a swingman for Milwaukee in 2025, posting a 3.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB in 50.2 innings over 22 appearances (six starts).