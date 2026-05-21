Tobias Myers News: Set for start Friday

Myers will start Friday's contest on the mound versus the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Myers will make his second start of the year, and it'll potentially be his first in a traditional starter's role. His previous start came as an opener April 20 against the Cubs, tossing a scoreless frame in the team's loss to Chicago. Myers has posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 29 innings in 16 appearances, including a start, with New York so far this season.