Tobias Myers News: Snags first career save Friday

Myers struck out two in a perfect 10th inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Devin Williams got the win with a perfect ninth inning, while Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley had also worked earlier in Friday's contest, leaving closing duties to Myers after the Mets struck for two runs in the top of the 10th. It was the right-hander's first career save, but his primary role remains long relief in a bullpen that has been leaned on heavily due to injuries and ineffectiveness in the rotation. Myers has thrown 23.2 innings over 12 appearances this season, posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB.