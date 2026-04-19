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Tobias Myers News: Will be utilized as opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza suggested that Myers will be deployed as an opener in front of bulk reliever David Peterson in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Though he made 31 starts for the Brewers over the past two seasons and has two three-inning relief appearances under his belt with the Mets in 2026, Myers doesn't look like he'll be asked to provide much length while he makes his first start of the campaign. Instead, the Mets' decision to have the right-handed Myers open the game seems to be a tactical measure to ensure that the Cubs don't stack the top of their lineup with right-handed bats. Peterson will still take his turn through the rotation as planned Sunday, and though his innings ceiling will likely be lower while working out of the bullpen, he represents the New York pitcher who's most likely to qualify for a win.

Tobias Myers
New York Mets
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