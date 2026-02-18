Tobias Myers News: Will make Opening Day roster
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Myers will be on the team's Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Myers has a minor-league option remaining, but the Mets will retain him on the big-league roster in some capacity rather than keeping him stretched out at Triple-A Syracuse. It would likely take multiple injuries to other starters for Myers to be part of the Mets' rotation, so he's ticketed for long relief.
