Tom Cosgrove News: Fails to win Opening Day spot
The Astros reassigned Cosgrove to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Cosgrove is expected to serve as organizational bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season after he was unable to secure a spot in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen. The 29-year-old lefty joined Houston on a minor-league deal over the winter after he spent time in the Padres and Cubs organizations in 2025 and made just two relief appearances at the big-league level.
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