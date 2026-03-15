Tom Cosgrove News: Fails to win Opening Day spot

The Astros reassigned Cosgrove to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Cosgrove is expected to serve as organizational bullpen depth at Triple-A Sugar Land to begin the season after he was unable to secure a spot in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen. The 29-year-old lefty joined Houston on a minor-league deal over the winter after he spent time in the Padres and Cubs organizations in 2025 and made just two relief appearances at the big-league level.