Tom Cosgrove News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Padres designated Cosgrove for assignment Sunday.

Cosgrove was pushed off the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Logan Gillaspie, who had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs. After turning in a 11.66 ERA and 1.98 WHIP over 14.2 innings at the big-league level in 2024, Cosgrove didn't make much of a claim for a spot in the Padres' Opening Day bullpen this spring and struggled over his first four relief outings with El Paso, giving up three earned runs on four hits and four walks over 3.2 innings.