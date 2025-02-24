Fantasy Baseball
Tom Murphy

Tom Murphy Injury: Herniated disk in back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 8:23am

Murphy has been diagnosed with a mid-back disk herniation and is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Murphy was given an epidural injection and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. The 33-year-old entered camp as the favorite to be the Giants' backup catcher behind Patrick Bailey, but now Sam Huff and Max Stassi will compete for that gig. The Giants have also promoted Adrian Sugastey from the minor-league side of camp to supplement their catching depth.

Tom Murphy
San Francisco Giants

