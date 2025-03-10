Fantasy Baseball
Tom Murphy Injury: Limited to rehab for next two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Murphy will receive a second epidural shot this week to address a mid-back disc herniation and will be limited strictly to rehab work for the next two weeks following the injection, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Murphy can safely be ruled out from being ready for Opening Day, which had already been expected after he had yet to appear in any Cactus League games before being diagnosed with the disc issue in late February. Given that he missed most of the 2024 season after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee, Murphy will likely be eased along slowly in his rehab program for his back injury once he's cleared to resume baseball activities. With Murphy set to begin the season on the shelf, Sam Huff or non-roster invitee Max Stassi could break camp as the Giants' No. 2 catcher behind Patrick Bailey.

