Tomas Nido headshot

Tomas Nido News: Goes deep twice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Nido went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Nido, who had only four home runs across 49 games for the Mets and Cubs last year, unexpectedly supplied some power in this one. The veteran joined the Tigers on a minor-league deal in January. The team has Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler ahead of him on the catching depth chart, but Nido provides some insurance in case anything happens to either of those players.

Tomas Nido
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
