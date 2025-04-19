Tomas Nido News: Records three hits in win

Nido went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Making just his third appearance for Detroit, Nido posted his first multi-hit effort of the season. The veteran catcher is getting a chance to back up Dillon Dingler while Jake Rogers (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list. Once Rogers is able to return, Nido figures to return to Triple-A Toledo, and he has limited fantasy appeal in the meantime.