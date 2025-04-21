Tomas Nido News: Starting Monday
Nido is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Monday's game against the Padres.
Nido will give Dillon Dingler a breather, as the latter started both Saturday and Sunday behind the plate. Nido is Detroit's backup catcher for the time being with Jake Rogers (oblique) on the injured list, and the veteran has played well in a small sample, collecting four hits in nine at-bats so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now