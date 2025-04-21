Fantasy Baseball
Tomas Nido headshot

Tomas Nido News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 2:50pm

Nido is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Nido will give Dillon Dingler a breather, as the latter started both Saturday and Sunday behind the plate. Nido is Detroit's backup catcher for the time being with Jake Rogers (oblique) on the injured list, and the veteran has played well in a small sample, collecting four hits in nine at-bats so far.

