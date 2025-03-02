Tommy Doyle News: Cut from camp

The Rockies reassigned Doyle to minor-league camp Sunday.

Doyle previously made 18 appearances at the big-league level for the Rockies between the 2020 and 2023 seasons, but he spent the entire 2024 season at the Triple-A level in the Atlanta organization and wasn't a serious threat to crack the Colorado's Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old righty reliever is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Albuquerque.