Tommy Edman Injury: Faces live pitching Saturday
Edman (ankle) took live at-bats against Blake Snell (shoulder) on Saturday, per MLB.com.
The session marked the first time Edman has faced live pitching since last season. The utility man is also continuing to ramp up his running progression, but he still seems to be several weeks away from a potential minor-league rehab assignment. Edman is unlikely to be activated off the IL until at least late May.
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