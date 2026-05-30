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Tommy Edman Injury: Faring well in rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Through three rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Edman has gone 4-for-9 with two runs and a 1:3 BB:K.

Edman got a day off Saturday, but before that he played three games in four days. The veteran utility man has started twice at second base and once at DH. While all of Edman's hits so far have been singles, he seems to be making good progress toward a return. His rehab stint is expected to last at least three weeks, so Edman presumably won't be ready to return to the big-league club until mid-June at the earliest.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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