Tommy Edman Injury: Looking at late May return
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that he is hopeful that Edman (ankle) will be available to make his 2026 regular-season debut in late May, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Edman continues to rehab from right ankle surgery that he underwent in mid-November. There was initial optimism that he would be ready for major-league play in late April, but that timeline has been pushed by one month. With Hyeseong Kim opening the season in Triple-A, the Dodgers will turn to Miguel Rojas, Santiago Espinal and Alex Freeland to fill the void at second base left by Edman.
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