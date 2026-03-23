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Tommy Edman Injury: Looking at late May return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday that he is hopeful that Edman (ankle) will be available to make his 2026 regular-season debut in late May, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman continues to rehab from right ankle surgery that he underwent in mid-November. There was initial optimism that he would be ready for major-league play in late April, but that timeline has been pushed by one month. With Hyeseong Kim opening the season in Triple-A, the Dodgers will turn to Miguel Rojas, Santiago Espinal and Alex Freeland to fill the void at second base left by Edman.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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