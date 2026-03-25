Tommy Edman Injury: Move to IL made official
The Dodgers placed Edman (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
The IL move for Edman was a formality, as he's still working his way back from right ankle surgery and didn't play in any Cactus League contests. The Dodgers are aiming for Edman to be ready for his season debut around late May. Per MLB.com, Edman has been able to take batting practice and recently progressed to straight-line running.
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