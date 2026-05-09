Tommy Edman Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Dodgers transferred Edman (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Edman's rehab was paused Monday after he felt renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right ankle. He remains without an official return timeline, but his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains out until at least May 24. The transaction also frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Charlie Barnes, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results38 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts39 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week41 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League46 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More