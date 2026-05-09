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Tommy Edman Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 11:46am

The Dodgers transferred Edman (ankle) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Edman's rehab was paused Monday after he felt renewed soreness in his surgically repaired right ankle. He remains without an official return timeline, but his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains out until at least May 24. The transaction also frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Charlie Barnes, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs on Saturday.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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