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Tommy Edman Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Edman (ankle) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next few weeks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman's recovery from right ankle surgery has come along slowly, as he's dealt with lingering soreness when he attempts to ramp things up. However, he seems to have turned a corner recently, with general manager Brandon Gomes noting Monday of Edman that "each week we're trending up and able to do more and get closer to his game speeds." The hope is Edman will be ready to go at some point in June, though there's still not a clear timetable for his activation.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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