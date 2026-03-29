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Tommy Edman Injury: Participates in BP on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Edman (ankle) took on-field batting practice Saturday and is progressing well, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman is currently on the 10-day IL as he works his way back from the right ankle surgery he underwent in mid-November. Manager Dave Roberts had previously said the infielder/outfielder is likely to return in late May, though he indicated Saturday that there is a possibility Edman could be back sooner. When he does get back in action, Edman is slated to spend most of his time at second base, where he could start frequently.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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