Tommy Edman Injury: Participates in BP on Saturday
Edman (ankle) took on-field batting practice Saturday and is progressing well, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Edman is currently on the 10-day IL as he works his way back from the right ankle surgery he underwent in mid-November. Manager Dave Roberts had previously said the infielder/outfielder is likely to return in late May, though he indicated Saturday that there is a possibility Edman could be back sooner. When he does get back in action, Edman is slated to spend most of his time at second base, where he could start frequently.
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