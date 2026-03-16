Tommy Edman Injury: Ramping up running progression
Edman (ankle) has continued to ramp up his running progression and is also taking on-field batting practice, per MLB.com.
Edman seems to be making steady progress in his recovery from right ankle surgery. He's already been ruled out for Opening Day, though it's possible that he could be ready to join the Dodgers before the end of April. Edman is eventually slated to start at second base this season, and while he's out that position could be manned by Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas, Alex Freeland or a combination of that trio.
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