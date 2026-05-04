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Tommy Edman Injury: Rehab paused due to soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Edman has been backed off his rehab a bit after feeling residual soreness in his surgically repaired right ankle, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The soreness isn't necessarily unexpected as Edman ramps up his rehab, but it will delay him a bit. The Dodgers have not revealed a timetable for Edman's season debut, but it now seems unlikely that he will make it back before the end of May.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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