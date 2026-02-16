Tommy Edman Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Edman (ankle) will begin the season on the injured list, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Edman has dealt with a nagging right ankle injury for a couple years and finally underwent surgery to correct the issue this offseason. Roberts said Monday that the team will take a "methodical" pace with Edman and "take the long view" with his return, suggesting it's likely to be longer than a minimum stay on the injured list for the switch hitter. While Edman is out, Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland will be in the mix for playing time at second base for the Dodgers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers96 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6108 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25114 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Selections for Saturday, October 25114 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More