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Tommy Edman Injury: Slowly building up running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Edman (ankle) has been facing live pitching but is still doing only straight-line running, per MLB.com.

Edman continues to rehab from the right ankle surgery he underwent last November. The utility man began taking live at-bats in mid-April and has continued to do so, but the organization is having him build up his running progression slowly. Edman isn't likely to be activated from the injured list until at least late May.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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