Tommy Edman Injury: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday
Edman (ankle) will start his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Edman has been slowly progressing in his recovery from right ankle surgery that he underwent in the offseason. The veteran third baseman is ready to take the next step by embarking on a rehab assignment and will spend at least the next three weeks with Oklahoma City, so he could be back with the Dodgers by mid-June, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results54 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts55 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week57 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League62 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week64 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More