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Tommy Edman Injury: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Edman (ankle) will start his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Edman has been slowly progressing in his recovery from right ankle surgery that he underwent in the offseason. The veteran third baseman is ready to take the next step by embarking on a rehab assignment and will spend at least the next three weeks with Oklahoma City, so he could be back with the Dodgers by mid-June, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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