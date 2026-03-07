Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman Injury: Taking batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Edman (ankle) began taking batting practice Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman began taking swings in the cages earlier in the week, and he could progress to facing velocity against a machine within the next few days if everything goes according to plan. There's still no telling when he'll be game-ready, though he's already been ruled out for Opening Day.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
9 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
115 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6
Author Image
Chris Bennett
127 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
Author Image
Chris Bennett
133 days ago