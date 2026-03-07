Tommy Edman Injury: Taking batting practice
Edman (ankle) began taking batting practice Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Edman began taking swings in the cages earlier in the week, and he could progress to facing velocity against a machine within the next few days if everything goes according to plan. There's still no telling when he'll be game-ready, though he's already been ruled out for Opening Day.
