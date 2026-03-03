Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman Injury: Taking swings in batting cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Edman (ankle) has started taking swings in the batting cage but is not expected to play in any Cactus League games before Dodgers camp breaks, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman is recovering from offseason right ankle surgery and has already been ruled out for Opening Day. He will likely stay back in extended spring training to continue his rehab before eventually getting assigned to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment. The Dodgers have not yet revealed a target date for Edman's season debut.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
111 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 6
Author Image
Chris Bennett
123 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
Author Image
Chris Bennett
129 days ago