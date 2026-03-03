Tommy Edman Injury: Taking swings in batting cage

Edman (ankle) has started taking swings in the batting cage but is not expected to play in any Cactus League games before Dodgers camp breaks, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Edman is recovering from offseason right ankle surgery and has already been ruled out for Opening Day. He will likely stay back in extended spring training to continue his rehab before eventually getting assigned to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment. The Dodgers have not yet revealed a target date for Edman's season debut.