Tommy Edman News: Back in action Wednesday
Edman (toe) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Edman has missed the last three games while battling a right pinkie toe injury but feels well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The plan is for Edman to eventually settle in at third base while Max Muncy (knee) is sidelined, but he will play second base for the Dodgers on Wednesday.
