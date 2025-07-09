Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Back in action Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 11:15am

Edman (toe) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Edman has missed the last three games while battling a right pinkie toe injury but feels well enough to give it a go in Wednesday's series finale. The plan is for Edman to eventually settle in at third base while Max Muncy (knee) is sidelined, but he will play second base for the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now