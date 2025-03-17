Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Batting second against Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Edman will start at second base and bat second Tuesday against the Cubs in the first game of the 2025 Tokyo Series.

In the absence of Mookie Betts (illness), the switch-hitting Edman will move up to the two hole to face southpaw Shota Imanaga in the regular-season opener, breaking up lefties Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in the Los Angeles lineup. Edman had an impressive spring with three homers and a .909 OPS in 12 Cactus League games, and he appears slated for a regular role for the Dodgers between second base and center field.

