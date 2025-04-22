Tommy Edman News: Collects four RBI on Tuesday

Edman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

After collecting a lone RBI over his previous eight outings, Edman took Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga yard to open the scoring in the first inning Tuesday. The speedy switch hitter is off to an outstanding start in 2025, batting .272 with eight big flies, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and one stolen base over 92 at-bats (24 games). The steals figure to increase at some point for Edman, who swiped six bags in just 37 regular-season appearances a year ago.