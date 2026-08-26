Tommy Edman News: Fills stat sheet in loss

Edman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

Edman doubled in his first plate appearance before taking AJ Smith-Shawver deep for a two-run homer in the third inning. He added his third RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. Despite the strong performance, Edman has struggled throughout August, entering Wednesday batting .187 with a 5:18 BB:K across 21 games during the month.