Tommy Edman News: Flashing power early in season

Edman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against Detroit in a 7-3 win Saturday.

Edman gave Los Angeles a 6-3 lead with his solo blast to center field in the seventh inning. The veteran utility man has gone deep three times through five games this season while starting four times at second base and once in center field. The early power is a bit surprising, as Edman never hit more than 13 long balls during any of his previous six major-league regular seasons.