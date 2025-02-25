Tommy Edman News: Gets start at second base
Edman is starting at second base and batting second Tuesday against the Mariners.
Hyeseong Kim's bat might not be ready for primetime, so the Dodgers could open Kim at Triple-A and give Edman the second base job instead, at least to open the year. Edman is only eligible in the outfield in formats that require 20 games played at a position the prior season, but he is a good bet to add second base or even shortstop eligibility in season.
