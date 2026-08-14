Tommy Edman News: Goes yard Friday

Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Edman has struggled a bit in August, going just 8-for-47 (.170) over 13 contests this month. He has swatted two homers and added five RBI. The utility man is batting .276 with a .760 OPS, four homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and four stolen bases over 47 games. Edman continues to see most of his playing time at second base in a starting role.