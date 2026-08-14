Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Goes yard Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Edman has struggled a bit in August, going just 8-for-47 (.170) over 13 contests this month. He has swatted two homers and added five RBI. The utility man is batting .276 with a .760 OPS, four homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and four stolen bases over 47 games. Edman continues to see most of his playing time at second base in a starting role.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tommy Edman See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
23 days ago