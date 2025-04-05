Tommy Edman News: Launches another long ball

Edman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

The Dodgers trailed 3-0 heading into the ninth inning before Edman made things interesting with a two-run blast off Phillies closer Jordan Romano. The long ball continued a surprising early-season power surge for Edman, who is tied for second in MLB with five homers through nine games. While his current .428 ISO is likely unsustainable, it's worth noting that Edman's ISO increased every season from 2021 to 2024, and he posted a career-best .180 ISO during the regular season last year (albeit in a limited sample size of 153 plate appearances).