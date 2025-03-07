Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Edman News: Swats second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Edman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Cactus League victory against Texas.

Through 23 at-bats this spring, Edman has five hits, including two homers and a double. He started in center field Thursday, and he has also logged time at second base this spring. Edman could begin the campaign as Los Angeles' starter at the keystone if the organization opts to have Hyesong Kim get adjusted in the minors. If that's the case, Edman could gain fantasy eligibility at second base (in league's that require 20 games played at a position) in relatively short order, which would boost his value considerably.

