Tommy Edman News: Taking seat Wednesday
Edman isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Edman will get a chance to rest during Wednesday's contest after going 3-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored during the first two games of the series. Miguel Rojas will fill in at second base and bat sixth.
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