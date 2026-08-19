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Tommy Edman News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Edman isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Colorado, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Edman will get a chance to rest during Wednesday's contest after going 3-for-8 with two doubles and two runs scored during the first two games of the series. Miguel Rojas will fill in at second base and bat sixth.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
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