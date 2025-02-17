Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Henry News: Cooking up cutter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 5:55am

Henry said Sunday that he's been working on adding a cutter to his repertoire during the offseason, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. The left-hander is adding a sixth pitch to his mix, which also includes a four-seamer, curveball, sinker, changeup and slider.

Henry said the cutter is still a work-in-progress, and the end goal is for it to speed up right-handed batters and make lefties pause when delivered. Change is needed, after both righties and lefties teed off on Henry, who opened the 2024 season in Arizona's rotation before eventually being optioned to Triple-A Reno. The 27-year-old finished with a 7.04 ERA over nine outings (seven starts) for the Diamondbacks. Arizona now has a surplus of starting pitching ahead of Henry, who is likely to begin 2025 at Reno, for whom he has a respectable 4.20 ERA over three seasons in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

