Tommy Henry News: Knocked around Sunday
Henry allowed four runs on five hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against Seattle.
Henry had a benign first inning but ran into trouble in the second frame and was removed after 40 pitches. Arizona has several starters in camp ahead of the Henry, who should serve the organization as a depth starter at Triple-A Reno. He might also be used as a long reliever if promoted to the majors.
