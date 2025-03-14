Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Henry News: Optioned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Diamondbacks optioned Henry to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander entered camp with long odds of cracking Arizona's Opening Day rotation, and he'll head to Triple-A after giving up six earned runs over 7.1 frames in Cactus League action. Henry had a 7.04 ERA across 38.1 major-league innings last year and could serve as a spot starter or long reliever for the Diamondbacks at some point this season.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
