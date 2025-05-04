Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Henry headshot

Tommy Henry News: Promoted Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

The Diamondbacks recalled Henry from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

The left-hander will join the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2025 with Corbin Burnes (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (hamstring) banged up. Burnes isn't starting Monday as scheduled, which is expected to result in Ryne Nelson making his first start of the season. Henry, who has an 8.53 ERA through six starts with Reno this year, is joining Arizona to provide some potential length out of the bullpen.

Tommy Henry
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
